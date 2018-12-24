202.5
AP PHOTOS: Search for victims amid rubble left by tsunami

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 10:02 am 12/24/2018 10:02am
The tsunami that hit the coasts of Indonesian islands along the Sunda Strait was not big but it was destructive. Broken lumber, bricks and smashed cars were left behind, and many were injured. See photos.

The tsunami that hit the coasts of Indonesian islands along the Sunda Strait was not big but it was destructive. The waves smashed onto beaches in the darkness Saturday night without warning, ripping houses and hotels from their foundations in seconds and sweeping terrified concertgoers into the sea.

Broken lumber and bricks, smashed cars, and puddles of seawater were left behind. Government personnel and volunteers were searching debris-strewn beaches for survivors and bodies, while families tried to identify their loved ones and grieved for the dead.

Survivors say the wave they experienced was about a meter (3.3 feet) high and swept 15-20 meters (50-65 feet) inland. Scientists say it was set off by an eruption and possible landslide on the volcanic island of Anak Krakatau, which has been erupting since June.

