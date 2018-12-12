202.5
12 killed as bus plunges into rocky gorge in Indian Kashmir

By The Associated Press December 8, 2018 4:27 am 12/08/2018 04:27am
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — At least 12 people were killed and 18 others injured on Saturday after a bus fell into a rocky gorge along a mountainous road in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said.

Civil administrator Rahul Yadav said the bus plunged off a Himalayan mountain road as its driver negotiated a curve near southern Poonch town and fell into 60-meter-deep (200-foot-deep) rocky gorge.

Yadav said the bus ripped into several parts after hitting the rocks.

The injured were hospitalized, including at least five in critical condition.

India has the world’s deadliest roads, with hundreds and thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

