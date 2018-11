By The Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Two former Khmer Rouge leaders have been found guilty of genocide for killings during group’s brutal rule of Cambodia.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Two former Khmer Rouge leaders have been found guilty of genocide for killings during group’s brutal rule of Cambodia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.