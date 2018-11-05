How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks rose Monday as financial and health care companies finished higher, but Apple and technology companies continued to fall. Asian indexes fell following weak economic data in China and a lack of progress in…

U.S. stocks rose Monday as financial and health care companies finished higher, but Apple and technology companies continued to fall. Asian indexes fell following weak economic data in China and a lack of progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index gained 15.25 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,738.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 190.87 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,461.70.

The Nasdaq composite lost 28.14 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,328.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 0.47 points to 1,547.51.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 64.70 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Dow is up 742.48 points, or 3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 425.46 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 12 points, or 0.8 percent.

