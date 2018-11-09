Hawaii printer shuts commercial printing, citing tariffs

HONOLULU (AP) — A major Hawaii printer is closing its commercial printing business and laying off 93 people in part because of tariffs the U.S. slapped on imports of Chinese paper. A news release from…

HONOLULU (AP) — A major Hawaii printer is closing its commercial printing business and laying off 93 people in part because of tariffs the U.S. slapped on imports of Chinese paper.

A news release from Hagadone Corporation Hawaii Holdings says the import duty increased the cost of the company’s roll stock paper by 25 percent. President Clint Schroeder said Friday this added expense came on top of increased costs for other raw materials and electricity.

He says many publications Hagadone once printed no longer exist, find it cheaper to print on the mainland or have gone digital.

The company is giving affected employees 60 days notice and will provide job training. Hagadone will honor all printing commitments through Jan. 11 and will help customers find other printers.

Hagadone Media Group and Hagadone Digital will continue operations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.