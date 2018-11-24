202.5
Explosion at Chinese factory kills 2, knocks down houses

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 4:34 am 11/24/2018 04:34am
In this drone photo released by Xinhua News Agency firefighters work in the aftermath of a factory explosion in Sanhe township of Dongfeng County, Liaoyuan city of northeastern China's Jilin Province on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The explosion happened late Friday causing death and injuries. (Lin Hong/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — An explosion at a factory in China’s northeast killed two people and injured 57 others, the local government said Saturday.

The blast Friday night at a factory that made industrial machinery knocked down 15 houses and damaged 355 others, the government of Dongfeng County in Jilin province said on its social media account.

Investigators believe the explosion was caused by flammable materials in a waste yard, the county government said.

