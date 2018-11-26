202.5
Home » Asia News » Dog given to South…

Dog given to South Korea by North Korea gives birth to 6 ‘peace puppies’

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio November 26, 2018 6:41 am 11/26/2018 06:41am
2 Shares
Photo courtesy South Korean government

(SEOUL, South Korea) — South Korea’s presidential office on Sunday introduced a half dozen “peace puppies,” offspring from a traditional North Korean hunting dog that was a gift from Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean leader in September presented a pair of dogs, from a breed called pungsan, to President Moon Jae-in when he visited Pyongyang for the third inter-Korean summit.

One of the gifted dogs, named Gomi, gave birth to three males puppies and three female puppies earlier this month.

The South Korean presidential office shared photos of the pups on its official Twitter feed, writing: “Here are Gomi’s baby pups born on Nov. 9. Mother pup and six babies are all very healthy.”

Moon confirmed the news, also on Twitter, writing: “It is a huge blessing to have six more puppies added to two dogs. I hope inter-Korean relations will turn out as good.”

It’s not the first time pungsan dogs have been given by North Korea to South Korea — Kim Jong Il presented some to then-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500