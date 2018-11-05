WASHINGTON (AP) — CORRECTS: China, Greece, India, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan get US sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports. (Corrects APNewsAlert that did not list Japan)

WASHINGTON (AP) — CORRECTS: China, Greece, India, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan get US sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports. (Corrects APNewsAlert that did not list Japan)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.