CORRECTS: China, Greece, India, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan get US sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports.

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 8:52 am 11/05/2018 08:52am
WASHINGTON (AP) — CORRECTS: China, Greece, India, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan get US sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports. (Corrects APNewsAlert that did not list Japan)

