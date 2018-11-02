202
Boston Marathon bomber’s friend deported to Kazakhstan

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 9:24 am 11/02/2018 09:24am
FILE - In this June 2, 2014, file courtroom sketch, Dias Kadyrbayev, left, testifies in federal court in Boston. Kadyrbayev, a native of Kazakhstan and friend of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was deported Oct. 24, 2018, to his native Kazakhstan after he was convicted of concealing evidence in the case. He's been in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Texas since August 2018. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Immigration officials say a college friend of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR’ tsahr-NEYE’-ehv) has been deported to his native Kazakhstan after he was convicted of concealing evidence in the case.

Dias Kadyrbayev (DY’-us kah-dur-BY’-ehv) was sentenced in 2015 to six years in prison for removing items from Tsarnaev’s dorm room at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, after recognizing Tsarnaev in photos released by the FBI days after the 2013 bombing. Prosecutors have said there was no evidence he knew about the bombing in advance.

He’s been in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Texas since August , when he was transferred from federal prison. The agency says Kadyrbayev was deported and released from ICE custody on Oct. 24 at the Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan.

