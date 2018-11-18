Home » Asia News » Attacks kill 5 security…

Attacks kill 5 security forces in Pakistan

By The Associated Press November 18, 2018 7:27 am 11/18/2018 07:27am
Share

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say five soldiers have been killed in two separate attacks by suspected militants.

Two intelligence officials say a roadside bomb exploded Sunday in the suburbs of Quetta as a paramilitary vehicle was passing, killing three soldiers and wounding another four. Two other officials say a rocket-propelled grenade hit a security vehicle in North Waziristan, killing two soldiers and wounding another two.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.

No one claimed responsibility for either attack. Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan, where ethnic Baluch separatists have been waging a low-level insurgency. Both areas have seen attacks by Islamic extremists.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500