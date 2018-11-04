202
At least 14 killed in China highway pile-up

By The Associated Press November 4, 2018 12:30 am 11/04/2018 12:30am
In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the aftermath of a highway accident is seen in Lanzhou in northwestern China's Gansu province. Authorities say more than a dozen people have been killed in a highway pile-up on Saturday night after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting at a toll station. (Chen Bin/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in China say at least 14 people have been killed and 27 injured in a highway pile-up.

The accident Saturday night happened after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting at a toll station in the northwestern province of Gansu.

Last week, 15 people were killed after a bus to plunged off a high bridge into China’s Yangtze River in the western city of Chongqing.

In that previous crash, an eight-second surveillance video released by police showed the driver and a passenger arguing and grappling with each other in the moments before the bus suddenly veered across oncoming traffic and off the bridge.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

