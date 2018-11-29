202.5
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 10:52 pm 11/29/2018 10:52pm
In this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, an Indian police officer massages his head as he waits with others to pay tribute to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks in Mumbai, India. As Mumbai marks the 10th anniversary of attacks that killed 166 in India's financial capital, the United States has made a new reward offer for information on the 2008 siege. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)

Indian police pay tribute to the victims of the Mumbai attacks on the 10th anniversary of the assaults by militants that killed 166 people in India’s financial capital.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, He Jiankui, a Chinese researcher, speaks at a science conference in Hong Kong after he claimed to have made the world’s first gene-edited babies.

Residents of Osaka celebrate after the western Japanese city won the vote to host the World Expo 2025.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

