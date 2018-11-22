AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Laborers stand on scaffolding while working at a construction site for a hospital near New Delhi, after such work was suspended for several days in the capital region to try to ease its severe air…

Laborers stand on scaffolding while working at a construction site for a hospital near New Delhi, after such work was suspended for several days in the capital region to try to ease its severe air pollution.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a fighter jet lands on the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea. The carrier’s battle group was making a port call in Hong Kong in what was seen as a friendly gesture amid tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade and territorial disputes over the regional waters.

Papua New Guinea greeted global leaders attending the APEC summit, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was making the first state visit to Manila by a Chinese leader in 13 years.

Nissan Motor Co. fired Carlos Ghosn as chairman, curtailing his nearly two-decade reign at the Japanese automaker after his arrest for alleged financial improprieties.

