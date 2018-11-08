202.5
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 11:11 pm 11/08/2018 11:11pm
In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Indian Muslim brides display henna designs on their hands during a mass marriage in Ahmadabad, India. Thirty five couples were married off in a mass marriage ceremony. Mass weddings in India are organized by social organizations primarily to help the economically backward families who cannot afford the high ceremony costs as well as the customary dowry and expensive gifts that are still prevalent in many communities. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)

Indian brides display henna designs on their hands during a mass wedding ceremony of 35 couples.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Nepalese vendor sells powder during Tihar, the festival of lights, in Kathmandu.

In New Delhi, toxic smog shrouds the landmark India Gate following massive fireworks during the Diwali festival, a major Hindu holiday.

A relative throws pedestals at a place where a Lion Air Boeing plane crashed at sea in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

