202.5
Home » Asia News » 3 children die while…

3 children die while playing with mortar shell in Pakistan

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 11:47 pm 11/22/2018 11:47pm
Share

MINGORA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say three children have been killed in the northwestern Swat Valley while handling an abandoned mortar shell they thought was a toy.

Police official Bakhat Khan said Friday two children were also wounded in Wednesday’s incident in the village of Matta.

He says the mortar round might have been lying there since 2009, when the army evicted the Pakistani Taliban from the area. He says security officials have launched a search to clear the region of other unexploded ordinance.

The Swat Valley is the home of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot and wounded in 2012 by militants for promoting girls’ education.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500