10 years on, Mumbai moves on from attacks but scars remain

By The Associated Press November 23, 2018 12:02 am 11/23/2018 12:02am
In this Nov 17, 2018, photo, a man feeds pigeons outside the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel, the epicenter of the 2008 terror attacks that killed 166 people in Mumbai, India. Thirty-one people died inside the hotel, including staff trying to guide the guests to safety. Visceral images of smoke leaping out of the city landmark have come to define the 60-hour siege. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Ten years ago, chef Raghu Deora stood face-to-face with death.

He was in the kitchen of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel’s private club in Mumbai when four gunmen walked in with assault rifles and sprayed the guests and hotel staff with bullets. He tried to hide, but his efforts were for naught. He was lined up with others and shot.

A decade after the coordinated attacks by Pakistani gunmen on the Indian financial capital, survivors, the hotel and the city have moved on, but scars remain.

