202
Home » Asia News » US official: Trump likely…

US official: Trump likely to meet with Kim early next year

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 6:03 pm 10/19/2018 06:03pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will likely have his second meeting with Kim Jong Un early next year to continue charting a way for the North Korean leader to give up his nuclear weapons in a verifiable way.

A senior administration official told White House reporters Friday that a meeting is “likely sometime after the first of the year.”

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the meeting have not been finalized.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made his fourth visit to North Korea, and he is coordinating with allies Japan and South Korea to arrange a second summit between Trump and Kim.

The two leaders’ meeting in June in Singapore produced a vague agreement on denuclearization with few, if any, specifics.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News National News White House World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500