WASHINGTON (AP) — US intelligence officials express concern about efforts by Russia, China, Iran to influence American voters, policy.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!