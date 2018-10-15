US envoy for NKorea to hold talks in Russia, France, Belgium

202
By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 4:25 pm 10/15/2018 04:25pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s envoy for North Korea is traveling to Russia, France and Belgium for talks with counterparts there as the U.S. prepares for a second leadership summit with the North.

The State Department says envoy Stephen Biegun will hold “working level” meetings in Moscow, Paris and Brussels. It provided no further details and said it had no meetings to announce with North Korean officials.

According to Interfax news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will meet Biegun in Moscow on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said last week that it is working on its own plans to host North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Moscow.

Biegun traveled to Pyongyang this month with top U.S. diplomat Mike Pompeo to prepare for a second Trump-Kim summit, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.

