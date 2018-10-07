202
US envoy for Afghan peace in Kabul for talks on Taliban

By The Associated Press October 7, 2018 12:26 pm 10/07/2018 12:26pm
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived at the capital Kabul.

An embassy statement confirmed Sunday that Khalilzad had arrived in Kabul as a part of a multi-stop visit to the region.

The State Department had earlier announced that Khalilzad’s mission is to coordinate and lead U.S. efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, and that he will lead an interagency delegation to Afghanistan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia from October 4-14.

A former ambassador to Afghanistan, this is Khalilzad’s first visit to the country in his new role.

