The Latest: 3 combatants dead in fighting in Kashmir city

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 1:21 am 10/17/2018 01:21am
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Latest on clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir (all times local):

10 a.m.

Police say at least two suspected rebels and a counterinsurgency police official have been killed in a gunbattle in the main city of disputed Kashmir.

The gunbattle early Wednesday started after troops cordoned off a neighborhood in Srinagar on a tip that some rebels were present in a civilian home. Anti-India protests and clashes followed.

At least three soldiers were injured in the gunbattle, but no injuries have been reported in the clashes. No further information was immediately available.

___

8:30 a.m.

Militants and government forces are fighting a gunbattle in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police say the fighting began early Wednesday after troops cordoned off a neighborhood in Srinagar.

Communications were limited in the city, as is routine during troop activity.

Further information was not immediately available.

Clashes between government troops and rebels had occurred during the day Tuesday during the last phase of local council elections that had low turnout in Muslim-dominated areas. Separatists and armed rebel groups had called for a boycott, viewing the polls as an illegitimate exercise under military occupation.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and most people in the Indian-controlled portion oppose Indian rule.

