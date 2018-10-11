202
Thai authorities to deport 70 Pakistani asylum seekers

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 8:24 am 10/11/2018 08:24am
In this image made from video, Pakistani refugees exit a police truck as they arrive at the Immigration Detention Center, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai authorities have charged 70 Pakistani refugees for their illegal stay in the country despite fears that they could be persecuted if sent back to their home country. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities have convicted 70 Pakistani asylum seekers of staying illegally in Thailand despite their protestations that they face persecution if they are sent home.

The Taling Chan Provincial Court on Thursday issued fines and up to two-month suspended jail sentences to the group, which was charged with overstaying their visas and illegal entry. An officer in charge of the case said they will be held in a detention center until they are deported.

One of the defendants said the group consists mostly of Christian Pakistanis and some Ahmadi Muslims, and that members of the two religious groups risk persecution in Pakistan.

Thailand regularly deports foreigners who are in the country illegally, even if they are recognized by the United Nations as refugees fleeing persecution.

