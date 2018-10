Tall iron advertising structure collapses in India; 3 killed

By The Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — A tall iron frame used for advertising banners collapsed in western India on Friday as workers were pulling it down, killing at least three people and injuring six others. Police officer…

NEW DELHI (AP) — A tall iron frame used for advertising banners collapsed in western India on Friday as workers were pulling it down, killing at least three people and injuring six others.

Police officer Dinesh Sabkale said the 40-foot (13-meter) structure came crashing down in a crowded area near a railroad station in Pune, a city about 150 kilometers (95 miles) northwest of Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

He said the injured were taken to a hospital. Half a dozen vehicles were damaged by the collapsing frame.

Media reports said the structure didn’t have proper supports. Police are investigating.

Such accidents are common in India and are often caused by poor safety standards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.