South resumes supplying water in North Korean border town

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is supplying water in the North Korean border town of Kaesong using a facility in a now-shuttered factory park that had been jointly operated by the rivals.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Wednesday said the water is being supplied to a liaison office between the countries that opened in Kaesong last month and has been provided to the town’s residents as well.

The ministry says the resumption of water supply does not violate international sanctions against the North over its nuclear weapons and missile program.

South Korea had shut down water and power supplies as it closed the Kaesong factory park in February 2016 following a North Korean nuclear test and long-range rocket launch.

