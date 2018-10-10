202
Home » Asia News » Severe cyclone hits eastern…

Severe cyclone hits eastern Indian coast with wind, rain

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 11:31 pm 10/10/2018 11:31pm
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — A severe cyclone damaged mud huts and uprooted trees and electric poles Thursday in eastern India where authorities have moved nearly 300,000 people to higher ground.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclonic storm named Titli, or Butterfly, had winds blowing up to 150 kilometers per hour (95 mph) and spread widespread rain in coastal districts in eastern Orissa state. It also hit northern parts of neighboring Andhra Pradesh state.

Schools have been closed and air and train travel curtailed. Authorities also set up more than 800 cyclone and flood shelters stocked with food and relief materials.

Fishermen have stayed away from the sea with a storm surge of about a meter (3 feet).

H. R. Biswas, director of Meterological Centre in the state capital Bhubaneshwar, said the cyclone was likely to maintain its intensity until Thursday evening.

Orissa state is prone to cyclones, which develop in the Bay of Bengal. In 1999, a devastating cyclone killed more than 15,000 people.

Bangladesh’s coastal districts were also warned to prepare for possible storm effects there. Boats were ordered ashore and inland ferries were told to suspend services.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500