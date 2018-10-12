202
Settlement ends Russian doping case at Pyeongchang Olympics

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 5:18 am 10/12/2018 05:18am
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014 file photo, Nadezhda Sergeeva, of Russia, prepares for the first run during the women's two-man bobsled competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has lifted a provisional ban imposed on one of the two Russian athletes who tested positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The court says a contaminated product caused bobsled driver Nadezhda Sergeeva's positive test for trimetazidine in South Korea in February. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — One of the four doping cases at the Pyeongchang Olympics has been closed in an agreement between bobsled’s governing body and Russian driver Nadezhda Sergeeva.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it accepted a settlement which ended the case with an eight-month ban for Sergeeva. It expires on Oct. 22.

All parties agreed a contaminated product was to blame for her positive test for trimetazidine in South Korea in February.

Sergeeva was disqualified from her 12th-place finish in the two-woman bobsled event.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

