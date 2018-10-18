202
Security tightened for Sri Lankan leader amid alleged plot

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 9:20 am 10/18/2018 09:20am
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2015 file photo, Sri Lanka's then-incoming President Maithripala Sirisena waves to supporters as he leaves the election secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Presidential adviser Sarath Kongahage told reporters on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, security has been tightened for Sirisena as police investigate an alleged plot to assassinate him. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities have tightened security for Sri Lanka’s president as police investigate an alleged plot to assassinate him, officials said Thursday.

Presidential adviser Sarath Kongahage told reporters that precautionary measures have been taken to protect President Maithripala Sirisena. He declined to give further details.

Another adviser, Shiral Lakthilaka, said the allegation “deserves deep investigation” since it involves “a severe attempt to deal with our president’s life.”

“We are very serious about this,” he said.

A police informant said last month that he had a taped conversation with a senior police officer who spoke to him about a plan to assassinate Sirisena through a hired killer.

Police are investigating the claim and no arrests have been made.

