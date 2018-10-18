Security tightened for Sri Lankan leader amid alleged plot

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities have tightened security for Sri Lanka’s president as police investigate an alleged plot to assassinate him, officials said Thursday. Presidential adviser Sarath Kongahage told reporters that precautionary measures have…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities have tightened security for Sri Lanka’s president as police investigate an alleged plot to assassinate him, officials said Thursday.

Presidential adviser Sarath Kongahage told reporters that precautionary measures have been taken to protect President Maithripala Sirisena. He declined to give further details.

Another adviser, Shiral Lakthilaka, said the allegation “deserves deep investigation” since it involves “a severe attempt to deal with our president’s life.”

“We are very serious about this,” he said.

A police informant said last month that he had a taped conversation with a senior police officer who spoke to him about a plan to assassinate Sirisena through a hired killer.

Police are investigating the claim and no arrests have been made.

