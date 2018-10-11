202
Home » Asia News » Russian, American astronauts blast…

Russian, American astronauts blast off to International Space Station from launch pad in Kazakhstan

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 4:43 am 10/11/2018 04:43am
Share

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (AP) — Russian, American astronauts blast off to International Space Station from launch pad in Kazakhstan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News National News Science News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500