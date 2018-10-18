202
Parliamentarian Khalid Pashtun says Kandahar police chief, governor and intelligence chief killed in attack by guards

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 9:36 am 10/18/2018 09:36am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Parliamentarian Khalid Pashtun says Kandahar police chief, governor and intelligence chief killed in attack by guards.

