Pakistan’s top court reinstates ban on Indian TV

By The Associated Press October 28, 2018 2:52 am 10/28/2018 02:52am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court has reinstated a ban on the broadcast of Indian TV content following a petition from local producers.

Pakistan’s Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced the verdict Saturday, overturning a lower court ruling last year that had lifted the 2016 ban on airing Indian content on TV or FM radio. The regulatory body for electronic media says the court’s order was implemented immediately.

Earlier this year, India banned performances by Pakistani artists, and some Indian stations have stopped airing Pakistani content. Indian producers have called for a comprehensive ban on Pakistani content, and Hindu extremists have threatened to attack cinemas showing films featuring Pakistani artists.

India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed rivals, have fought three wars since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

