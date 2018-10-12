202
Pakistani judge orders execution of convicted child killer

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 7:09 am 10/12/2018 07:09am
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani judge has signed the execution order for a serial child killer convicted of killing eight children in eastern Punjab province.

Mohammad Imran was sentenced to death in February after a Lahore court convicted him of killing the children, including a 7-year-old Zainab Ansari whose rape and murder shocked Pakistan.

He was arrested in January, two weeks after authorities say he raped and killed Zainab and threw her body into a garbage dump in the city of Kasur.

The case has also triggered street protests in Kasur.

After his arrest, Imran confessed to the other slayings. He pleaded guilty.

Judge Sheikh Sajjad on Friday ordered that Imran be hanged next Wednesday.

