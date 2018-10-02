202
Pakistan official: Roadside bomb kills 3 on security convoy

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 8:27 am 10/02/2018 08:27am
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says a roadside bomb has hit a security convoy in the country’s southwest, killing three members of a provincial paramilitary force and wounding eight.

Ahmed Jan, a senior official of the force, says Tuesday’s explosion took place in the Awaran district of Baluchistan province.

Jan says the bomb was remotely detonated. The Baluchistan Levies is a force in charge of maintaining law and order in the tribal areas of the insurgency-plagued province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Similar attacks in the past were claimed by Baluch separatists fighting a low-level insurgency for over a decade. Islamic militants also operate there.

Meanwhile, the military says troops killed seven “terrorists” and wounded three who fired at them from across the Afghan border in North Waziristan.

