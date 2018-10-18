202
Pakistan launches search for 11 abducted Iranian guards

October 18, 2018
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has told Tehran that its security forces are trying to trace 11 members of Iran’s border force who were abducted by militants this week.

Qureshi gave this assurance to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who spoke with him by phone a day before.

According to Wednesday’s foreign ministry statement, top army generals of Pakistan and Iran were also in close contact to coordinate the search efforts. Those efforts include enhanced air surveillance and troop deployment in the border area where the incident took place.

Tehran says the 11 members of the border force were seized Tuesday near the border with Pakistan.

No one has claimed responsibility but Iranian media has blamed the abduction on Jaish al-Adl, an al-Qaida-linked group.

