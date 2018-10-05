202
Pakistan anti-graft body arrests opposition leader over scam

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 7:50 am 10/05/2018 07:50am
FILE - In this Saturday, July 14, 2018, file photo, Shahbaz Sharif, opposition leader and president of Pakistan Muslims League-N party gestures during press conference, in Lahore, Pakistan. Pakistan's anti-graft body says Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 it has arrested the country's opposition leader over his alleged links to a housing scam. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s anti-graft body says it has arrested the country’s opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif over his alleged links to a housing scam.

The National Accountability Bureau in a statement said it arrested Sharif on Friday after questioning him for several hours.

Sharif is accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab from 2013 to 2018 by influencing authorities to award contracts for a government-run housing program for low-income citizens to a company with which he had political connections.

The arrest drew condemnation from Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party, which said the government was victimizing Sharif for political reasons. Sharif is the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified in 2017 over corruption charges.

He is the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

