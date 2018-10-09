202
Officials: Duterte told Cabinet he doesn’t have cancer

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 4:23 am 10/09/2018 04:23am
In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte listens during a command conference on Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named Typhoon Ompong, at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council operations center in metropolitan Manila, Philippines. President Duterte said Thursday, Oct. 4, he might have cancer and added that "I don't know where I'm now physically" as he awaited the result of recent medical tests.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say President Rodrigo Duterte has told his Cabinet that medical tests show he doesn’t have cancer, but he won’t be releasing a public report on his health.

Interior official Eduardo Ano told reporters Tuesday that Duterte announced his medical test results in a meeting, eliciting applause from Cabinet officials. Two other Cabinet officials made a similar statement.

Duterte said for the first time last week that he may have cancer and said he was unsure of his health as he awaited the result of medical tests.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte won’t publicly issue a report on his health, saying “he will treat his medical condition as confidential.”

