Official: Move of Japan fish market could have been better

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 4:54 am 10/16/2018 04:54am
TOKYO (AP) — A top market official is acknowledging the recent move of Japan’s main fish market from Tsukiji to a site earlier contaminated by arsenic could have been better handled.

A few businesses are staying in Tsukiji, selling their products in the morning, even as dismantling work starts around them.

Hiroyasu Ito, chairman of the Toyosu Market Association, told reporters Tuesday that nearly all of the 500-plus wholesalers and other businesses in Tsukiji have moved to Toyosu.

Ito says more talks are needed to allay worries, but stressed Toyosu is safe.

The 80-year-old Tsukiji market closed earlier this month and Toyosu opened last week.

The move had been delayed for two years after contamination, including arsenic, was found in the groundwater and soil at Toyosu, the former site of a gas plant.

