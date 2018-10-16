202
New law directs payment companies to store data within India

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:30 am 10/16/2018 03:30am
NEW DELHI (AP) — A new rule has taken effect in India that directs payment companies to store all transaction data on computers within the country.

Enacted in April by the Reserve Bank of India, the law gave payment companies six months to store transaction data of Indian customers within the country to “ensure better monitoring” and “unfettered supervisory access to data.”

Foreign payment vendors like American Express, Visa and Mastercard are likely in violation of the law as the deadline ended Monday.

Press Trust of India news agency says some global financial technology companies have sought an extension to the deadline although 80 percent of the financial players like Amazon have complied with the directive.

It was not immediately known if India’s central bank would take any action for non-compliance.

