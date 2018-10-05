202
NC soldier killed by explosive device in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 9:30 pm 10/05/2018 09:30pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has released the identity of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department says 23-year-old specialist James A. Slape from Morehead City, North Carolina, died Thursday as a result of wounds sustained from an improvised explosive device in Helmand Province. The incident is under investigation.

Slape was assigned to the 60th Troop Command of the North Carolina Army National Guard of Washington, North Carolina.

