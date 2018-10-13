Mexico assures China that new trade deal won’t hurt ties

202
By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 7:58 pm 10/13/2018 07:58pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has assured the Chinese government that new trade terms it agreed to with the United States and Canada won’t dampen its economic and bilateral relations with China.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Luis Videgary told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi by telephone Saturday that the trade deal doesn’t represent an obstacle to Mexico’s relationship with China.

A provision in the deal specifies that the North American agreement could be terminated if any of the three members signed a trade deal with a “non-market” country such as China.

Mexico has long competed with China for manufacturing work. However, ties have improved in recent years via partnerships such as the $1.2 billion China-Mexico Fund, which was created in 2014 to invest in Mexican companies with capital from both countries.

