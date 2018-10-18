202
Home » Asia News » Maldives court overturns prison…

Maldives court overturns prison term for ex-president

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 10:10 am 10/18/2018 10:10am
Share
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 5, 2011, file photo, Maldives former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom addresses a press conference to announce the formation of a new political party in Male, Maldives. A high court in the Maldives has on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, overturned a prison sentence for the country's former strongman, who had been jailed for not cooperating with a police investigation into allegations he was trying to overthrow the government. Maumoon was among dozens of political opponents and officials jailed by outgoing President Yameen Abdul Gayoom during his five-year rule. (AP Photo/Sinan Hussain, File)

MALE, Maldives (AP) — A high court in the Maldives on Thursday overturned a prison sentence for the country’s former strongman, who had been jailed for not cooperating with a police investigation into allegations he was trying to overthrow the government.

The court set aside the jail term of one year, seven months and six days imposed by the Criminal Court on ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

Maumoon was jailed in June for not handing over his cellphone to investigators after being accused of being part of a plan to overthrow his half-brother, outgoing President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. Maumoon was among dozens of political opponents and officials jailed by Yameen during his five-year rule after trials criticized for alleged lack of due process.

Yameen lost last month’s presidential election to joint opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The court ruled Thursday that the lower court did not follow correct trial procedures.

Maumoon, however, still faces a separate case under the terrorism law over the same alleged plot to overthrow Yameen.

Soon after Yameen’s defeat a court released Maumoon on bail. Some of Yameen’s exiled political opponents also returned to Maldives.

Maldives became a multiparty democracy in 2008 after Maumoon’s 30-year autocratic rule.

Yameen, who was elected in 2013, rolled back many of the democratic gains.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500