Malaysia’s former deputy PM charged in another graft investigation against the leaders ousted in elections this year

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:19 am 10/19/2018 12:19am
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's former deputy PM charged in another graft investigation against the leaders ousted in elections this year.

