Malaysian PM rallies for successor and former foe Anwar

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 12:40 pm 10/08/2018 12:40pm
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, right, raises the hand of Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim during a rally in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Anwar is contesting a by-election in Port Dickson, a southern coastal town, after a lawmaker vacated the seat to make way for Anwar Ibrahim's political comeback. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

PORT DICKSON, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has campaigned for his designated successor and former foe Anwar Ibrahim, urging voters to support Anwar’s return to active politics.

Mahathir’s appearance at a political rally Monday night marked the first time in two decades that the two leaders shared the same stage after setting aside a bitter political feud to form an alliance that won a stunning victory in May’s national elections.

Anwar was convicted for sodomy in 2015 but freed and pardoned by King Muhammad V after the national elections.

He is expected to easily win a parliamentary by-election to fill a vacant seat for the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday so he can return to parliament and prepare for his eventual takeover from Mahathir.

