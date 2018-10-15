202
Koreas to hold talks in November to set up video-conference meetings between aging relatives separated by Korean War

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 2:34 am 10/15/2018 02:34am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Koreas to hold talks in November to set up video-conference meetings between aging relatives separated by Korean War .

