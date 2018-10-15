202
Koreas to hold groundbreaking ceremony in late November or early December for a future railway meant to link the rivals

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 2:29 am 10/15/2018 02:29am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Koreas to hold groundbreaking ceremony in late November or early December for a future railway meant to link the rivals.

