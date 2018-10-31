Kobe Bryant made ambassador for 2019 World Cup in China

MIES, Switzerland (AP) — Kobe Bryant has been made an ambassador for the 2019 basketball World Cup in China. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist made the announcement on Twitter . Bryant…

MIES, Switzerland (AP) — Kobe Bryant has been made an ambassador for the 2019 basketball World Cup in China.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist made the announcement on Twitter .

Bryant joins former NBA rival Yao Ming, now leading the Chinese Basketball Association, as ambassadors for the revamped tournament.

The first 32-nation World Cup will be played from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in eight cities.

The competition draw is set for March 16 in Shenzhen.

