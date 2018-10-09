202
Kabul officials: Taliban attacks kill 15 Afghan policemen

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 3:07 am 10/09/2018 03:07am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a Taliban assault in northern Jawzjan province has killed 12 members of the security forces and wounded another 10.

Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani, provincial police chief in Jawzjan, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the attack took place in Qush Typa district late on Monday.

Jawzjani says the assault was a failed attempt to capture the district. He says 30 Taliban were killed and 19 wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the insurgents are claiming responsibility for the attack. He, however, claimed a higher number of casualties among the Afghan police. The Taliban often exaggerate their claims.

Also on Monday, the Taliban attacked a district in southern Ghazni province, killing three members of the security forces. Police Chief Farid Mashal says five were wounded.

Topics:
Asia News World News
800
