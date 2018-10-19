202
Home » Asia News » Japan deepens Southeast Asian…

Japan deepens Southeast Asian ties with airmen program

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 11:28 pm 10/19/2018 11:28pm
Share
Japan's Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya attend the ASEAN and Japanese Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting at the 12th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting in Singapore on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wong)

SINGAPORE (AP) — Japan’s defense minister says he plans to start a program for professional airmen to strengthen ties between his country and Southeast Asia.

Takeshi Iwaya says the program fits in with the government’s vision to raise defense cooperation with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has “gained momentum” since it was announced in 2016.

The program hopes to promote shared values and interoperability among Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force and airmen of ASEAN countries.

Iwaya did not give details on when it will be launched or its frequency. He was speaking on the sidelines of an Asian security conference in Singapore, which was also attended by regional defense ministers, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Feng.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500