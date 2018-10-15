202
Home » Asia News » India's opposition youth demand…

India’s opposition youth demand accused minister resign

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 5:44 am 10/15/2018 05:44am
Share
An Indian police officer tries to pull down a Congress party worker standing on a police barricades during a protest against India's junior external affairs minister M.J.Akbar, seen in the poster on left, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Akbar was accused by a dozen women of sexual misconduct when he was a newspaper editor, though he has denied any wrongdoing and has threatened to take legal action against the women, calling the allegations "false, baseless and wild" in a statement issued hours after he returned from an official trip to Africa. Partly visible name in poster reads, "Akbar". (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Dozens of members of the Indian National Congress party’s youth wing have demanded the resignation of India’s junior external affairs minister amid a spate of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Protesters clashed with police outside M.J. Akbar’s New Delhi home on Monday, a day after the minister denied the allegations by at least a dozen women as “false, baseless and wild.”

Since last month, several Indian actresses and writers have taken to social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by their superiors and colleagues, mainly at work. Advocates say the digital outpouring reflects frustration with an anti-harassment law that has been lauded internationally but has done little to change the status quo for Indian women.

On Saturday, journalists demonstrated in New Delhi demanding Akbar’s resignation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500