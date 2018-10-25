202
Home » Asia News » Indian politician slightly injured…

Indian politician slightly injured in airport attack

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 10:16 am 10/25/2018 10:16am
Share
FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2011 file photo, former Congress party lawmaker Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, center, participates in a day-long fast to protest against alleged injustice to farmers from Andhra Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India. Reddy was attacked Thursday by a young man while waiting to board a flight at an airport in southern India and suffered a minor cut in his arm, police said. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File)

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A popular regional politician was attacked Thursday by a young man while waiting to board a flight at an airport in southern India and suffered a minor cut in his arm, police said.

The youth asked to take a selfie with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of the YSR Congress party, and then took out a sharp object and attacked him in Visakhapatnam, a city in Andhra Pradesh state, a police officer said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Reddy’s security guards overpowered the attacker and handed him over to police.

Police said a political rivalry appeared to be the motive for the attack. Reddy quit the Indian National Congress party and formed a regional group in 2010. His father was a Congress party leader before he died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500