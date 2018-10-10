India train cars derail, at least 5 people killed, 35 hurt

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say an express train has partially derailed in northern India, killing five passengers and injuring dozens more. Police director general OP Singh said rescuers have responded to the scene where…

Police director general OP Singh said rescuers have responded to the scene where the train’s engine and five cars derailed about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. It occurred at a railway station in Rae Bareli, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

At least 35 passengers were injured and taken to hospitals.

Singh said buses were used to take the passengers to a safe place.

The derailment occurred when the rain was entering the station zone, but the cause wasn’t clear.

