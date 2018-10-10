202
India train cars derail, at least 5 people killed, 35 hurt

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 2:23 am 10/10/2018 02:23am
An official stands at the scene after an express train partially derailed at a railway station in Rae Bareli, 80 kilometers southwest of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, India, Wednesday, Oct.10, 2018. At least 35 passengers were injured and taken to hospitals. (AP Photo)

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say an express train has partially derailed in northern India, killing five passengers and injuring dozens more.

Police director general OP Singh said rescuers have responded to the scene where the train’s engine and five cars derailed about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. It occurred at a railway station in Rae Bareli, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

At least 35 passengers were injured and taken to hospitals.

Singh said buses were used to take the passengers to a safe place.

The derailment occurred when the rain was entering the station zone, but the cause wasn’t clear.

